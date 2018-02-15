Is Gem back with her ex, AGAIN?

If you’ve been watching Celebs Go Dating, you’ll know that TOWIE Queen Gemma Collins hasn’t had the best luck in love lately.

Just ask poor Ben who got dumped by The GC on Wednesday night after he tried to order a Tizer on their date…

But despite failing to find Mr Right on the show just yet, it looks like Gem was determined not to spend Valentine’s Day alone as she was spotted with a former flame.

And no, it wasn’t James ‘Arg’ Argent this time. The Essex star allegedly enjoyed a romantic getaway with her ex-convict, Stephen Mortimer.

According to reports, 37-year-old Gemma met her ex at posh Hertfordshire hotel, Down Hall as they were seen asking about booking a spa day in reception.

An onlooker told The Sun: ‘Gemma and Stephen were at the reception desk at Down Hall – they had their arms around each other and they were touching each other – being really affectionate.

‘There was a bottle of champagne on the desk and they were enquiring about a spa day. She had a red balloon too. They’re 100 per cent together from what I saw.’

The pair were also said to have stayed over in the £279-a-night mansion, although Gem is yet to comment on the claims. Hmm…

Stephen – who has served separate sentences for GBH and burglary – dated the reality star in 2015/16 but they split shortly after Gem got out of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

It comes after Gemma recently admitted that she was loved-up with co-star Arg again, telling the Daily Star: ‘We are so in love.

‘I’ve loved Arg for many years and we’ve always had a special connection.’

Gem admitted things had got so serious that there’s even been baby talk, as she added: ‘We have a deep love for each other. I’m so happy I’ve even picked what our babies’ names would be’.

It looks like Gem is keeping her options well and truly open.