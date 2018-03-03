Looks like Gemma and Arg's date night went well...

Gemma Collins hinted at a possible reunion with James ‘Arg’ Argent on Friday’s Loose Women – and it looks like it might have happened after GC filmed Arg in BED with her on Saturday morning.

The TOWIE star posted photos on Instagram Stories of a topless Arg, 30, lying next to her whilst FaceTiming their pal Ferne McCann and captioned the snaps: ‘Morning @fernemccann we calling you’

However, 37-year-old Gemma seemed to quickly have a change of heart about sharing the intimate moment as she soon deleted the posts.

During the previous evening the GC charted her ‘date night’ with Arg, having posted selfies together before filming herself jokingly telling him off for trying to eat her coconut ice cream dessert.

This all comes just hours after Gemma appeared on Friday’s edition of Loose Women with her Celebs Go Dating date Laurence – and seemed to DUMP him live on air.

‘Sorry Laurence. You really are an amazing man,’ GC explained to him.

‘If there’s any single ladies out there that want to date Laurence…?’

She also confessed that Arg had asked her out again and made it clear that she was still very keen on him despite their on-off romance.

‘Arg called me and said “Can I take you on a date tonight” and this was this morning?’ Gemma revealed. ‘What shall I do, I never know what to do?

‘It’s that old fashioned saying that you can’t get a man then three men come along at once.’

GC made it clear that she had been seriously looking for love on Celebs Go Dating though as her and Arg were ‘on and off’ when she was filming.

‘I was looking for love, I still am looking for love. But no offence – I really really adore Laurence but I’ve only known him five minutes,’ the TV star told the panel.

‘I done the show because obviously me and Arg were very on and off at the time. I think you should know when you meet the one.’

Her comments sparked a backlash from many viewers, who criticised her for taking Laurence on the show only to end up talking about Arg.

However, she admitted that she would ‘move on’ if Arg didn’t ask her to be his girlfriend this time.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how this pans out…