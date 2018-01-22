Awkward!

In case you didn’t already know, Gemma Collins has definitely earnt her divaship.

Ever since her TOWIE debut back in 2011, the star has basically dominated our telly screens and Twitter feeds with her incredible one-liners.

However, there’s one man who wasn’t too impressed with Gem on Monday morning – and that’s Piers Morgan. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of Piers…

The Essex Queen had a bit of a disastrous start her week as she managed to arrive to her slot on Good Morning Britain half an hour late for an interview.

Originally she was said to be joining the hosts on the couch before 8am, but Piers and Susanna Reid were left baffled when the GC failed to turn up to the studio.

Luckily, ITV bosses managed to change around the guests to fill the gap, with Gem eventually making her entrance with only minutes to spare before the show ended. Phew!

Obviously, the 36-year-old had a full-proof excuse as to why she didn’t make it in time, joking that it was because ‘her helicopter didn’t turn up on time’.

However, although we could almost believe that, she then went on to admit the real reason for her lateness – the London traffic.

‘If someone can do something about it, it would really help me out…’ she said.

But unfortunately a grumpy-looking Piers, 52, wasn’t particularly impressed and replied: ‘Not on my priority list right now’. Awks…

Meanwhile on the show, Gemma also set the record straight on rumours she’s back with old TOWIE flame James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Unfortunately for Gem and Arg fans everywhere, it wasn’t good news as the Celebs Go Dating star denied speculation saying he’s ‘just a dear friend’.

‘Do you know what it is? The press keeps writing that he’s in and out of my house every five minutes,’ Gemma confessed.

‘The truth is he pops to see Ferne [McCann] because me and Ferne are neighbours, so he pops round Ferne’s rings me up, “Gem I’m popping in for a cup of tea”.’

To which Piers quipped back: ‘Pops round for a bit of how’s your father? I know the score, good old Arg, naughty Arg.’

Eeek! We have a feeling this isn’t the end of Gemma and Arg just yet…