Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent: Their love story in pictures

Drama, drama, drama

Let’s face it, Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent haven’t exactly had an easy road to love.

And by that we mean they’ve broken up and got back together more times than we’ve had hot dinners. Soz Gem.

Luckily, after finally fessing up about their true feelings, the Essex pair now seem pretty solid and have been telling us all how in love they are on social media.

Although they were spotted having a right ol’ barney on their way home from Tenerife this week. Eeeek!

So, in honour of Brentwood’s power couple, let’s take a look back at where it all began.

Gemma and Arg begin their journey

It’s thought that these two first had a brief romance more than six years ago in 2012, just a few months after Arg split from long term ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright (for the first time).

After dating on and off for years, it was clear to see that Gemma has always been smitten with her beau.

‘You’re never going to get this candy’

Here it comes, the most iconic moment in TOWIE history, where Gem marched up to Arg in Marbella and confronted him about some rude things he’d been saying about her weight.

‘You’ve been going around discussing what happened between us’, she said in front of everyone back in Summer 2012.

‘Well let me tell you something now, you don’t ever disrespect a girl like that again.’

As her sarong fell to the floor, GC added: ‘Take a good look at this, you ain’t ever gonna get this candy’. Oh the sass.

Arg gets back with Lydia

Unfortunately for CBB star Gemma, Arg also had a very turbulent relationship with GF of eight-and-a-half years Lydia and the pair reconciled one last time in 2015.

Following Arg’s first stint in rehab three years ago – where he was treated for drug addiction – he declared he was totally in love with his childhood sweetheart on social media. Poor GC!

Drama in Marbella

It looks like Arg and Lyds weren’t to be as they broke up for good in Summer of 2016 after their explosive arguments got the better of them.

But the dramz didn’t end there as Gemma later found out that Arg had slept with his ex Lydia on the same day as bedding her. Awks!

Gemma’s boyfriend

While Arg has had Lydia in his life for years, Gem has also found herself toing and froing with ex-fiance Rami Hawash.

Businessman Rami was first introduced onto TOWIE back in the summer of 2013, but after just a few episodes, the pair called it quits and he never returned.

Despite Gemma sparking rumours they were back together in March 2017 by wearing the engagement ring Rami bought her, they finally parted ways for good later that year.

Arg declares his love

Following another couple of years of the ‘Gem and Arg relationship rollercoaster’, in December 2017 things finally came to a head at Arg’s 30th birthday bash.

As he stood up to make a speech, the Essex lad gave a special shout out to his lady, telling the TOWIE cast: ‘Gemma you’re so lovely to me, you’re always there whenever I need you.

‘You treat me with such respect, you’re kind to me and you make me laugh so much.’ The pair then shared a rather passionate snog. Sweet or what?

Celebs Go Dating

Despite Arg finally telling GC how he feels, we were all left totally confused when the Queen of Essex then seemed to fall for a new man on Celebs Go Dating in January 2018.

After enjoying some dinners with a fair few hunky suitors, Gem decided on car expert Laurence Hearn. Remember him?

Anyway, even after calling Laurence ‘marriage material’, it looks like the pair weren’t soul mates as she then decided to break up with the poor bloke live on Loose Women. AWKS!

Finally Gem and Arg get together

But Laurence’s loss was Arg’s gain as the pair FINALLY made things official on the latest series TOWIE. Hooray!

Arg may have been reluctant to commit to the blonde bombshell, but in April this year he melted our hearts by asking the GC to be his girlfriend.

And since then, it’s basically been full steam ahead as Gem and Arg bought a house in Marbella together, jetted away on a load of holidays and have even been talking BABIES.

So, after all that it’s only right that we take a look at their love story in pictures…