Say it ain't so...

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent definitely hold the crown as TOWIE‘s original power couple. Soz Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger…

But after years of giving us pure, TV gold it looks like we could be about to say goodbye to Essex’s answer to Posh and Becks as the GC has been dropping some pretty big hints on her social media. NOOOO.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Gemma shared behind-the-scenes video as the TOWIE cast wrapped up filming for the current series.

But as she enjoys herself with a glass of bubbly, the Essex lady tells her followers: ‘End of an era. Lots of people leaving Towie. It’s sort of a sad day too.’

Wait… what? Who’s leaving?! While sipping her drink, GC then add: ‘I don’t usually drink at Towie filming because I like to be professional but it’s the last day’. We hope that doesn’t mean her last day EVER…

Meanwhile, it looks like Gemma’s boyfriend Arg could also be bidding farewell to Brentwood highstreet as he’s reportedly signed up for E4 reality show All Star Driving School.

If you haven’t managed to catch any previous TOWIE episodes, reality favourite Arg has struggled to get out on the road, but The Sun have revealed he’s already passed his theory test in preparation for the show which will be filming over the summer.

A source told the publication: ‘Arg is really nervous about the week of intensive driving lessons, he has struggled with lessons in the past.

‘But Gemma really wants him to pass because she loves cars and thinks it would make their lifestyle much better so he could drive her around for a change.’

While we don’t know for sure when the next series of TOWIE will start up again – considering the last show hasn’t even aired yet – these two seem to have their fingers in a fair few pies.

So, will Gem and Arg be leaving our fave reality show to focus on other projects? We bloomin’ hope not.