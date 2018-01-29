We weren't expecting this...

When we think of Gemma Collins there are so many things that spring to mind – her sassy attitude, THAT stage fall and obviously, her on/off romance with TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent.

But while our dreams of Arg FINALLY getting that candy were dashed when Gem revealed they were ‘just friends’ last week on GMB, it looks like not all is what it seems.

And in an unexpected turn of events The GC has confessed she IS in fact still with Arg.

What’s more, the 36-year-old has admitted they’re so serious, babies are even up for discussion.

‘We are so in love’, Gem told the Daily Star.

‘I’ve loved Arg for many years and we’ve always had a special connection. We have a deep love for each other. I’m so happy I’ve even picked what our babies’ names would be’.

However, despite declaring her undying love for Essex lad Arg, it looks like things have got a little more complicated for these love birds as Gem is currently filming for Celebs Go Dating.

Gemma continued: ‘The hard thing is we can‘t really show how we feel. I’m so happy and I can’t really tell people.’

Although it looks like Arg might have a bit of competition, as the blonde bombshell looks to be getting cosy with a few potential new suitors.

‘Having said that, I have been on a few dates on Celebs Go Dating which have thrown a spanner in the works. So what will be will be,’ she added. Interesting…

Gem’s confession comes just days after she told fans that the pair were nothing more than really good pals.

Appearing on the GMB sofa with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the CBB star said: ‘He’s a dear friend. The press keeps writing that he’s in and out of my house every five minutes.

‘The truth is he pops to see Ferne [McCann] because me and Ferne [McCann] are neighbours, so he pops round Ferne’s rings me up, “Gem I’m popping in for a cup of tea”‘.

To which Piers joked: ‘Pops round for a bit of how’s your father? I know the score, good old Arg, naughty Arg.’

Well, we don’t know what to think anymore!