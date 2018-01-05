It looks like these two are having a ball together

After keeping fans guessing about their romance, Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have fuelled speculation that they’re back on after being spotted KISSING in the street.

The TOWIE pair were seen sharing a tender smooch and cuddle whilst out in Marbella following a day out with Elliott Wright and wife Sadie Stuart and they certainly seemed happy for everyone to see them.

At one point Arg, 30, was seen smiling at Gemma, 36, before putting his arms around her.

The sighting will please fans of the couple given that they were reported to have cooled their relationship following Arg’s declaration of love in the TOWIE Christmas special.

‘They’re really close friends, but not a couple right now,’ an insider claimed to The Sun Online in December. ‘Her friends are warning her that he’ll never commit to her like she wants – marriage, babies – and that she should forget about dating him and look for someone else.’

It was also alleged that the GC had decided to focus on finding love on Celebs Go Dating, which she started filming late last year.

However, the pair spent some quality time together over the Christmas holidays as Arg joined Gemma’s family for some festive celebrations.

Since then they’ve both been hanging out in Marbella – where Arg performed at a New Year’s Eve gig held at Elliott’s Olivia’s La Cala restaurant – and Gemma hinted this week that they were focusing on getting fit together.

‘Evening power walking with @real_arg we are getting body beautiful 👌🏻 Spain is the place to do it winter sun ☀️☀️,’ she captioned a photo of Arg posing during the sunset.

There could be a spanner in the works for any sort of budding romance though as Gemma has announced that she’s landed a brand new job in AMERICA.

The meme queen told her social media followers on Friday: ‘So excited to finally tell you all I have landed first AMERICAN JOB so so excited NY CITY here I come 😝 #dreambig✨’

Eek, let’s hope these two can still make it work!