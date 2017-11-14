The TOWIE star seems to be enjoying the single life

TOWIE‘s Gemma Collins has given her on/off beau James ‘Arg’ Argent a brutal message in her latest video as she’s seen getting very cosy with a topless model.

Taking to Instagram, the resident Queen of Essex shared a load of steamy clips with the hunky man in question wearing a VERY racy black latex dress.

‘I just don’t know how to break this to Arg. It’s over’, the 36-year-old can be heard telling her ex.

The mystery man – aka Christian Williams – then looked directly into the camera, also telling Arg: ‘Sorry mate, it’s nothing personal.’

✌🏻💋 @christian_arno you set my soul on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:56am PST

During the photoshoot, The GC was dressed to kill in a skintight black latex dress, with bright pink make-up and a loose curl in her hair.

While Christian was barely dressed at all, wearing only pink braces, a bow tie and a pair of black trousers. Ooo la la.

CBB star Gemma went on to say: ‘I’m just so in love, I don’t know what to do here.

‘I just can’t cope today. I’m sorry Arg, this was a brutal way to dump you… we’ve got glitter and unicorns coming out of our eyes for each other.’

And another cheeky vid showed the full view of Gem’s killer outfit as she sat down to play the piano…

Piano player me ! 😳 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:58am PST

We wonder what Arg has to say about these cheeky clips, as the former flames were spotted looking very close on the red carpet at the ITV Gala last week.

The stars were snapped having a right ol’ giggle together and even shared a KISS at one point.

Meanwhile, the star’s followers might be surprised to see The GC having fun at a photoshoot after she pulled out of a public appearance just four minutes before she was due to arrive this week.

The telly star was due to join clubgoers at KIKI Manchester on Sunday evening for a meet and greet, yet pulled out at short notice due to a family bereavement.

The club shared a message on their social media accounts which read: ‘It is with regret that we have to announce that we have received communication from the management agency at 20:56 informing us that due to a family bereavement Gemma has had to cancel her appearance tonight.’