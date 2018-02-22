Looks like Gem needs a bit of practice in the kitchen

She’s been entertaining us on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, but Gemma Collins has amused her fans even further with a hilar snap.

The GC took to her Instagram on Thursday to share one of her latest cooking ventures with her 765,000 Insta followers.

She wrote: ‘How do you like your eggs GOOD MORNING good morning good morning wishing you all a fabulous happy day’.

But fans of the star couldn’t help but notice a major cooking faux pas, as the star was attempting to cook fried eggs in a griddle pan – which is mainly used for steaks, not eggs. LOLS!

One fan replied to Gem’s egg question, by simply saying, ‘Not in a griddle pan.’

A second wrote: ‘How’d you get them out that griddle pan?’ followed by a string of laughing emojis.

While another added: ‘Well not like that lol’.

And, the TOWIE star’s fellow Essex pal Denise Van Outen commented: ‘That’s a griddle pan’.

Clearly after seeing her fans comments, she noticed she may have made a small blunder, as she added to her caption: ‘Seeing all your comments is this not the right Pan? Ha ha’.

GC was undoubtedly treating herself to a tasty breakfast after vowing to overhaul her lifestyle with healthy eating and more exercise.

And, Gem has stuck to her new way of life by frequently uploading pictures of her tasty low fat meals, such as chicken with a spot of veg.

Clearly it’s working as she’s admitted to losing a stone in weight already.

Her new bod isn’t her only recent success, as the GC’s been having quite a bit of luck on Celebs Go Dating too!

Ooh, guess we better watch this space.