You won’t believe which TV show Gemma Collins has just joined!

Gemma has joined a brand new show! Any guesses?!

Gemma flipping Collins. A woman so iconic, she has two actual names (the GC, obvs).

When she’s not giving Arg a run for his money with all the candy he’s probably allowed now that they’re finally in a relationship, she’s busy making big ol’ business ventures for the GC empire.

And it looks like its been a busy ol’ week for the GC – as the TOWIE legend has just announced her brand new spot on a top UK show!

Branching out from her humble beginnings in her hometown of Essex, it has just been confirmed that Gem will be taking part in the upcoming 2018 Celebrity MasterChef!

Thats right gang, Gemma will be donning an apron and getting down and dirty in the kitchen all in the name of entertainment.

See: Gemma Collins shows off curves as she poses in swimsuit and declares ‘This is me’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

The upcoming series boasts a full line up of 20 famous faces, all competing for the title of Masterchef.

And it would appear GC will already have a few pals to share the stove with – as other hopefuls include fellow reality star and Made in Chelsea bad boy Spencer Matthews, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard!

The MasterChef commissioning producer has promised an explosive series for the celebs, releasing a statement which reads: ‘They’ll be out of their comfort zones, but determined to make their mark in the MasterChef kitchen. Along the way, viewers can expect high drama served alongside some great food’.

Coming SOON 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @boohoo …. A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on May 9, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

Its fair to say that everything the GC touches turns to gold.

With that being said, however, we can’t help but wonder how hand she’ll be in the kitchen…

We mean, just this week on TOWIE she’d advised her pal Bobby Norris not to use the cooker of his brand spanking new flat, just so it stayed looking pretty.

Oh, and one time she used a griddle pan to fry eggs (FYI, *totally* not the right pan).

After being called out by many well-wishing fans, Gemma had replied with a message reading: ‘Seeing all your comments is this not the right Pan? Ha ha’.

Hmm… maybe not the right pan, Gem. But hey, we’d eat anything served up by you.

Griddle pans at the ready, gang! The GC will be flying to a kitchen near you on BBC One this summer.