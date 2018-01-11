The GC is rocking a different 'do

Gemma Collins has kicked off the New Year by getting a brand new hairdo and fans are seriously loving it.

The TOWIE star revealed to her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she’d decided to have the chop and showed off her resulting shoulder-length bob in a series of selfies.

Gemma, 36, has been on a health kick since the beginning of 2018 and felt the need to have a makeover too.

‘so today I felt so rough but so determined to carry on my resolutions and health plan I still went gym and then thought I need some new Hair and some hot Make up because I have to deliver on 🎥,’ the TV star captioned a snap of her haircut.

‘so thank you to the magic fairy’s @chloesbeautybaressex and @cozza43 for pulling me out of bed this afternoon 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻💖💖💖 #bestfreindforever’

The GC’s transformation proved a huge hit with her fans and many complimented her on her new ‘do.

‘love love love the short hair! You look amazing,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘You look simply sensational! Hair is stunning!’

And one added: ‘Hair looks so much better that length’

Gem is clearly wanting to look her best as she’s busy filming the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating, despite her on-off romance with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The blonde star was spotted kissing Arg, 30, during an outing in Marbella last week and they even spent time together over Christmas when Arg joined Gemma’s family on Boxing Day.

However, it looks like any potential for romance might have to be put on hold as Gemma announced on Friday that she’s landed a job in AMERICA, meaning she’ll be heading to New York.

In the meantime she’s made it clear that she’s putting herself first and focusing on her own wellbeing, having posted a snap of a healthy dinner this week with the caption: ‘Dinner 🙌🏻 so FOCUSED making time for ME 💖’

Attagirl, GC!