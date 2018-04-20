Oh dear, Gem!

Gemma Collins has found herself in hot water this week over accusations she photoshopped her head onto a model’s body for her plus-size range.

The drama comes after the Daily Star reported that model – Katie Green – was ‘furious’ her body had been used to sell The Only Way Is Essex star’s dresses.

A source told the paper: ‘She’s furious and thinks it’s a total infringement. It’s a terribly bad photoshop. A child could see it’s a fake.

‘You can tell they’ve just stuck Gemma’s head on Katie’s body.’ Eeek!

One photo – which was originally posted on womenswear website Fashion Book – sees Kate posing in a blue ruffled dress, while a very similar shot was also shared on 37-year-old Gem’s Twitter account advertising the outfit.

Both ladies can be seen with their arms and legs being held in exactly the same position.

Following the reports, a rep for Gemma has told the Daily Mail: ‘The images were used in good faith by Gemma.

‘An external firm assured her that they owned the copyright and had commissioned the shoots.’

The Daily Star claims the photos were taken by a photographer who works for clothing brand Lily Limited, with the company being part of Fashion Book which supplies Gemma Collins Collection.

And further reports suggest GC ‘regrets’ using the photos to make fans think the pictures were of her body.

‘Gemma has been so busy of late and didn’t have time to do the shoot’, a source told the Daily Mail.

‘Given that the model’s body looks so similar to hers, she thought it would be OK.

‘In hindsight, she wishes she hadn’t done this to three of the images as she would never want to upset her fans.’

The snaps have now reportedly been removed from Gemma’s website after the Daily Star claimed neither Lily Limited nor Fashion Book were aware they’d been tampered with. Awks!