Gem looks incredible in this sexy shot

Gemma Collins revealed she’s happier than ever this week after confessing her undying love for TOWIE ex James ‘Arg’ Argent.

And what better way to celebrate her budding romance, than to pose up a storm for a super sexy swimwear pic?

YES, Gem!

The reality star recently jetted off for some winter sun and gave her fans a cheeky glimpse of the kind of steamy snaps they can expect from her holiday.

With the camera held above her head, the 36-year-old can be seen pouting in a stunning black one-piece, while giving followers an eyeful of her incredible curves.

Next to the Instagram snap, the make-up free blonde babe wrote: ‘I’ll be keeping you all updated with my holiday pics #allnatureal’.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for the star’s 731k followers to praise The GC for her flawless selfie, as one gushed: ‘Yesss gemm natural looks good on you hunni you look sooo young, fabulous as always hun’.

Another agreed: ‘I think you look more beautiful without makeup! Gorgeous!’

While a third asked about her weight loss journey and added: ‘How much weight have you lost? Your looking lovely Gemma’.

The sexy snap comes after CBB star Gemma recently revealed she’d dropped a whopping stone in just under four weeks with a strict post-Christmas regime.

After vowing to change her lifestyle in 2018, the Essex babe took to Instagram to share a progress update with her fans.

Posting a pic out for dinner with her nearest and dearest, Gemma wrote: ‘Out with the family. champagne seafood no carbs, celebration, lost one stone’.

Meanwhile, the telly star also revealed how she is ‘so in love’ with on/off boyfriend Arg – despite currently filming for reality dating show Celebs Go Dating.

‘We are so in love. I’ve loved Arg for many years and we’ve always had a special connection. We have a deep love for each other. I’m so happy I’ve even picked what our babies’ names would be,’ she told the Daily Star.

There’s never a dull moment with Gem!