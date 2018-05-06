The GC is making the most of the sunshine

Gemma Collins has been enjoying the sunshine in style, having posted a photo of herself soaking up rays in a daring swimsuit – but something else in the picture has got fans going wild.

The TOWIE star is seen relaxing and working a bit of cleavage in the black number but her followers have been busy praising the fact that she’s wearing minimal make-up in the photo.

‘How nice is the weather 😍,’ Gemma, 37, captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the GC’s more relaxed look and many encouraged her to go barefaced more often.

‘You look sooooo beaut with minimal makeup! Great pic,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another said: ‘More make up free selfies please!! You look amazing!’

And one added: ‘Omg how beautiful are you without the make up!!! Seriously’

Others complimented Gemma on her swimwear, with one writing: ‘your totally rocking that swim wear outfit!!! You go girl GC all the wayyyyyy’

Another agreed: ‘This Lady has Candy’

We bet one person who will most certainly agree with those compliments is Gemma’s boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Despite having their ups and downs – including rumours that they’d already split last month just weeks after going official – the couple put on a defiant front during an appearance on This Morning last week and both spoke of their plans to start a family in the future.

‘My mum is a childminder so ever since I was a young boy I’m used to having children coming out of the house, playing in the garden,’ Arg said. ‘I love kids. I feel like I’m at an age now … when the time is right. There’s no rush.

‘I think me and Gemma need to be really stable and steady. Let’s get a nice, long duration where everything runs smoothly first.’

However, there’s drama ahead for the lovebirds in Sunday night’s episode of TOWIE where tensions between Arg and Gemma’s pal Bobby Norris come to a head – eek!

See it all unfold when the show airs at 9pm on ITVBe.