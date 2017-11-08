PLEASE say it's true

Gemma Collins‘ stint on I’m A Celebrity has to be one of the best 72 hours of reality TV EVER, right?

The TOWIE fave may have had a meltdown during pretty much all of the Bushtucker trials (including the helicopter ride into The Jungle) – but we wouldn’t expect anything less from GC…

And while we’re all still gutted Gem only made it three nights back in 2014, fans are convinced the Essex Queen could be heading back Down Under for another go at Jungle life following her latest Instagram post.

Yup, the telly star sent her followers into a frenzy after posting a cryptic photo of her luggage (designer, of course), with the caption ‘Always on the move’.

But where could the 36-year-old be heading to at the same time I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp hosts Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett have just touched down in Australia? Hmmm…

Always on the move 💋 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Despite the I’m A Celebrity line up still being kept top secret before the show kicks off on November 19, it hasn’t stopped Gem’s 594k followers from speculating.

MORE: Ant McPartlin set for a BIG change on I’m A Celebrity as he returns after rehab stint

‘Better be for I’m a celeb’, said one fan, while another wrote: ‘Is this for the jungle hope so xx’.

A third begged: ‘Omg plz say your heading for the jungle GC’, while a fourth agreed: ‘Get ready for tv gold if she goes back on I’m a celeb’.



And it looks like we’re not the only ones desperate to see Gemma back in Croc Creek, as I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly is also keen for the CBB star to return.

According The Sun, a source revealed: ‘Gemma has been backed by Dec, he thought she was really good and he told Gemma she would be great if she came back to the show.’

‘She’s riding on the crest of a wave right now – she’s doing well on Towie, she’s massive on social media after all the memes and everyone is a bit obsessed with her.’

The insider added: ‘She’s in talks to sign up but it’s early days. Nothing is set in stone yet.’

With TOWIE having just come to an end, we NEED this to happen… You can check out all the other rumoured celebs heading into The Jungle HERE!