Has Gem finally found her future husband?

TOWIE Queen Gemma Collins basically has it all – successful businesswoman, check. Fearless fashion sense, check. All round Internet sensation, er… check!

But there’s one thing this Essex lady had always been after, and that’s a husband and children.

Well, now the ITVBe star has hinted she may have finally found her Prince Charming after posting a series of snaps cuddled up to a mystery man – sparking speculation that she’s no longer single.

And now the 36-year-old has spoken out about her new love interest – and things are looking positive!

‘I posted Insta pictures of a certain someone recently,’ the blonde beauty told Reveal magazine.

‘I’m very fond of him but that’s all I’ll say at the minute. We were friends and sometimes nice things can blossom out of a friendship.’

It looks like things are moving quickly, as Gem added: ‘I get on with his family, they’ve invited me round for Christmas dinner already, so I’m pretty much in there!’ Eeeek!

So who is the man in question? Well, the TOWIE favourite hasn’t given much away other than sharing a cheeky snap of the pair on a lunch date.

Kissing her new beau on the cheek, Gem simply wrote: ‘My JD’ as the pair can be seen looking extremely happy as they pose for the sweet pic.

Hmmm…

Gemma hasn’t exactly had the easiest road to love as she previously dated pal and TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent and revealed she even tried to fall pregnant with his baby when the pair shared a steamy night in Marbella last year.

Unfortunately, after Gem reportedly admitted she still had feelings for her ex, Arg recently shut down any chance of a reunion in a pretty brutal way…

The former CBB housemate also got engaged to on/off boyfriend, Rami Hawash but the pair split in 2014 before briefly reuniting again back in March.

But it looks like Gem is still looking for The One, as she told Reveal: ‘I still really want a baby but I’m holding out for that special guy.

‘I’m kinda sick of partying, so I do want to settle down.’

Maybe ‘JD’ is just the person to tame this Essex party girl?