Gemma looks AMAZING!

She’s ditched the fad diets in favour of a healthier lifestyle – and it appears to be paying off for Gemma Collins as she flaunted her slimmer figure on Instagram.

The TOWIE star is enjoying a break in Gran Canaria and took time out of sunning herself to share a sassy video with fans.

Looking incredible wearing a black halterneck swimsuit, GC showed off the results of her hard work, telling her followers ‘No filter no edit JUST SASS and REALNESS’.

She also wished her fans a ‘Happy Easter’ before sharing the news that she was off to enjoy herself at a pool party.

In a second image, Gemma again flaunts her figure in her tight swimsuit and captions the snap: ‘Feeling my vibe today SASS all the WAY’.

Fans quickly praised their idol, gushing over the reality TV star in the comments section.

‘Role Model’ one fan commented on the snap, while another gushed: ‘What an absolute QUEEN!’

A third said: ‘Great to see a real woman instead of all these stick thin celebs your inspirational xx’.

While a fourth added: ‘Can I just say you are an absolute inspiration to all curvier women out there, your confidence is unreal and your beauty just shines through!

‘You are amazing a give women a voice! Wish there was more like you! But you defiantly give me confidence to go out there and love myself! Stunning inside and out! You rock gc’.

Meanwhile, despite her recent appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Gemma has finally confirmed that she is happily in a relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

MORE: ‘It’s the greatest TOWIE love story’: James ‘Arg’ Argent reveals what the future holds for Gemma Collins romance

‘James is like a different man since we made things official. I can tell he’s completely committed to me now,’ she told OK! Magazine.

‘I just feel so secure with him. We haven’t spent a night apart since we made things official.’

She added: ‘James has basically moved into my flat.’

We’re so happy for you GC!