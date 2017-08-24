The reality TV star will fight Alex Thompson at BAMMA London in September

We know him best as Geordie Shore’s resident inked-up party boy but Aaron Chalmers is chasing a different kind of dream these days.

The 30-year-old announced his intentions to become an MMA [Mixed Martial Arts] fighter earlier this year and, after his first victory against Greg Jenkins in May, Aaron will be taking on Alex Thompson at BAMMA London in the SSE Wembley Area on 15 September.

But how does Aaron go from partying for a living with his Geordie co-stars to being taken seriously as an MMA fighter?

MORE: Revealed – Geordie Shore’s HUGE 1,300 bottle booze binge!

Speaking to Now, he explains: ‘The transition from Geordie Shore to MMA is hard, obviously it is very far apart. I’ve always loved MMA but Geordie Shore is my job and MMA is a hobby.

‘Fighting can be taken as my job as well, though. I’m training six days a week and I’m lucky enough to train with the best in the world and still have my job on GS. You just need to clear your head and get fit.’

Always training, always learning but most of all always having fun with @jjfitnessbirmingham 😁 A post shared by Aaron ☺ (@aaroncgshore) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

And this time around Aaron is taking his diet much more seriously. Fans of the MTV show will be familiar with him necking booze on nights out but he insists his alcohol intake has been minimal in the lead up to September’s fight.

MORE: Aaron Chalmers breaks down on Ex On The Beach as the love of his life makes an appearance

Aaron says: ‘When I started I used to have a cheat day, waking up every Sunday and eating everything in sight! I used to eat well Monday to Saturday and instead of having a cheat meal I would eat all day long – chocolate, McDonalds, Chinese… On Monday I would feel so sluggish.

‘For this fight I went to a nutritionist who told me to only have one or two cheat meals.’

He adds: ‘I’ve become a lot better, bigger and fitter. I’m really enjoying myself.’

If you fancy watching Aaron’s next fight, you can get tickets to BAMMA 31 from ticketmaster.co.uk