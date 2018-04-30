Explaining the reason behind her decision, Chloe told The Mirror: ‘I had a boob uplift last year because I was really insecure about them. I used to think I had the best boobs ever until people commented on my photos saying, “Your boobs are saggy”.
‘But even after the uplift I still wasn’t happy. When I first got with Sam [Gowland] I was really self-conscious about getting my boobs out.
‘I’ve always wanted my chest done properly and I just think going slightly bigger will look really nice.’
After confessing that she’s also having her nose tweaked so it ‘will be more in proportion with her face’, the telly star added: ‘The summer is just around the corner, I’ve got holidays coming up, and I can’t wait to be able to look amazing in a bikini.’
And it looks like she’s not the only one who can’t wait, as former Love Islander Sam tweeted his girlfriend on Sunday: ‘Can’t wait to see ya boobs tomorrow after you’ve had them done !!!! ya good looking little f**ker @Chloe_GShore’.
Who said romance was dead?
So, as Chloe prepares to go under the knife again, here’s a look back at her dramatic transformation…
Chloe Ferry 2014
When she first joined Geordie Shore with best pal Nathan Henry at the start of season 10, Chloe looked a little different.
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry March 2015
Just a few months into filming and Chloe’s lips already looked bigger.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry January 2016
Chloe had undergone a full Geordie Shore makeover by 2016.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry May 2016
In May 2016 – at just 20-years-old – Chloe had a nose job to correct the tip of her nose.
Credit: Paul Talbot/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry July 2016
Clearly happy with her rhinoplasty, Chloe looked glam as ever in her staple tight dress. Although she might have got a little carried away with the fake tan…
Credit: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry December 2016 3
Chloe debuted her brand new, dip-dyed hair in this shot.
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry January 2017
The Geordie lass became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the CBB house after causing a lot of controversy.
Credit: Zak Hussein/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry March 2017
Showing off her incred figure, Chloe posed for a quick bikini selfie on holiday.
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry July 2017
Just a few months later, Chloe was at it again, this time with a new blonde hairdo…
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry August 2017
As summer drew to a close, the reality star was looking happy and relaxed out and about in Newcastle.
Credit: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry September 2017
We’re getting serious Kim Kardashian vibes from this shot.
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry November 2017
Chloe and her Love Island boyfriend Sam Gowland co-ordinated their outfits at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry January 2018
On the NTAs red carpet earlier this year, the 21-year-old oozed glamour in this skin-tight dress.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Ferry January 2018
Later that same month, Chloe looked dramatically different as she posed with no make-up and her hair scraped back on holiday.
Credit: Instagram
Chloe Ferry April 2018
The Geordie lass opted for a more casual vibe in early spring.