Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle announces baby boy’s adorable name

We LOVE it!

Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle has announced his baby boy’s adorable name, after girlfriend Emma McVey gave birth earlier this week.

Gaz posted a seriously cute photo of their bundle of joy and wrote: ‘Chester Raymond Beadle McVey. Chester, not really sure why, it just came to us and we loved it… Raymond after my granddad of course… and a nice double barrel surname until we are married.’

Model Emma also shared a snap of their boy, with a hilarious insight into life as new parents. She wrote: ‘My world. We’ve forgotten what sleep is, had exploding poops, pee flying in the air, sick down everything I’ve worn and you make me smile constantly. Love you forever little man.’

It comes after Emma was attacked by trolls for not breast feeding Chester when Gaz was seen feeding him from a bottle.

Shortly before Gaz disabled comments on the photo, one wrote: ‘It’s a well-known fact breast milk is better for your baby and you won’t find a study that says different.’

Another made the claim that breast feeding meant your baby would be healthier and cost the NHS less due to them ‘never getting sick’.

However, in a clip uploaded by Gaz, Emma was later seen nursing baby Chester, suggesting the bottle he was feeding his son with was filled with express milk.

Not that it’s anybody else’s business…