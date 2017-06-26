You'll definitely recognise the star hoping to find romance with Marnie

Let’s be honest, Marnie Simpson‘s love-life is complicated at best.

Inside the Geordie Shore house alone, she was caught up with lads Scotty T, Gaz Beadle and of course on/off boyfriend, Aaron Chalmers.

Not to mention her – albeit short – engagement to TOWIE star Ricky Rayment and VERY fiery relationship with fellow Celebrity Big Brother star and most recent boyfriend, Lewis Bloor. Phew…

Well, since returning to the Big Brother house last week Marnie wasted no time in showing she was moving on from all the heartbreak – namely caused by her cheating ex Lewis.

First she snogged contestant Kieran Lee during her stay as a VIP housemate, and now she’s been linked with ANOTHER television star.

Yup, the Newcastle lass has apparently grown close to a certain Casey Johnson ahead of MTV’s new dating programme Single AF – and if you think you recognise him, you probably do.

Bricks in Brick Lane Rocking the two piece 🤙🏻 A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on May 31, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Not only did he star on The X Factor as part of Stereo Kicks in 2014 – y’know, the boy-band which had almost as many members as Blazin’ Squad.

But Casey also had a short stint as a member of band Union J and recently split from girlfriend Betsy-Blue English.

And he’s clearly over his long-term relationship and is VERY ready to move on as he told The Sun Online: ‘I fancy Marnie! She’s hot.’

The reality star is certainly not short on confidence as he added: ‘I know she fancies me!

‘We’ve been talking a bit – when we found out we’ve been doing the show we started texting and now we’re texting a bit.

‘But we haven’t done anything because we wanted to save it.’

The duo are going to be spending a lot of time together as they promote their MTV show and Casey has admitted he’s desperate for producers to pair them up when they jet off for filming.

Can we sense another reality couple?