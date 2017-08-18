The reality star has opened up in a candid video

The Geordie Shore girls are well known for their fake tan, HUGE eyelashes and of course, their luscious long locks.

But Newcastle lass Sophie Kasaei has been keeping quiet about the scary effects of her rigorous beauty regime after wearing hair extensions for years.

Now, the brave reality star has opened up to fans in a candid video revealing that she’s been left with bald patches at the sides of her scalp due to constantly wearing a weave without giving her scalp a proper break.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Urging viewers to look after their own hair, the 27-year-old explains: ‘Because of all the extensions I’ve been getting, I’ve suffered from Contraction Alopecia.

‘Which means that I’ve lost hair on the sides and that it may never come back.’

With her hair scraped back in a bun, Sophie showed off the shocking extent of her hair loss as she revealed bald patches around her temples.

She continued: ‘And that’s not because of the extensions that I’m getting in. It’s because of all the years I’ve been tormenting my hair.

More: Geordie Shore star Scotty T has some HILARIOUS advice for disappointed students on results day

‘Going forward, I just want to start looking after my hair and I just want to make people aware that if you are getting extensions give your hair a break in between because you don’t want to end up with bald patches like this.’

After the honest video was posted on MTV’s official Instagram page, one follower warned: ‘This is a rapidly growing issue right now’, while another said: ‘Think before you get them.’

And when a few cruel trolls left nasty remarks, one hit back: ‘She’s giving people advice and being so brave as someone in the public eye and who can get slated in magazines/online etc for this and people are laughing at it?’

Before adding: ‘I think she’s bloody brave.’ Agreed!



Original Geordie Shore star, Sophie will be returning with her cousin Marnie Simpson along with the rest of the Geordie crew – Gaz Beadle, Chloe Ferry, Aaron Chalmers, Scotty T and newbie Abbie Holborn – when the new series of the MTV show hits our telly boxes soon.

Fingers crossed Soph’s hair will eventually recover – but the star’s words of warning have definitely made us reconsider hair extensions!