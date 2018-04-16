This Geordie lass has been working seriously hard

Geordie Shore lady Sophie Kasaei has been on an epic weight-loss journey over the last year, and unsurprisingly she’s been keen to show it off on Instagram.

After giving her exercise regime a total overhaul – when unflattering bikini pictures hit the web in November 2016 – the 28-year-old revealed she had slimmed down from 10st 9lbs to 8st 7lbs.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Not only that, but Sophie had also dropped four dress sizes from a 16 to an eight, and lost an incredible seven inches from her hips alone. Wow, just look at the difference!

And following her incredible weight-loss journey, the reality star – who joined Geordie Shore when it first began in 2011 – took to Instagram with a before and after snap, explaining exactly why she decided to change her life.

More: ‘My life flashed before my eyes’: Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei reveals terror after she fought off armed intruder

In the first shot, Sophie can be seen with her bum to the camera in a khaki bikini, while in the second shows off her tiny waist and very pert bum in a Calvin Klein thong.

The message beside the snaps reads: ‘So this time last year I was just beginning a journey that would change my life.’

Adding that she now feels like a totally different person, the star continued: ‘Not only did I drop weight and dress sizes but I also gained so much self confidence.

‘And not just from the way I looked, I felt healthier, less sluggish and full of energy. I sometimes had a “can’t be arsed” attitude before and had no energy to do anything, whereas now I’m so “get up and go” with everything.’

Telling her followers exactly how she managed to lose the weight, she finally wrote: ‘I didn’t realise it would have so much of an effect on my mental outlook. Stuffing yourself with junk food is fun but it held me back from making the most of life and that’s exactly what I’m doing now.

‘I followed a diet plan, trained, went to the gym, and slowly I started to see results. Taking lots of photos during the journey is key to staying on track.’

Good on you, Soph! Here’s a look at the Geordie girls dramatically changing look over the years…