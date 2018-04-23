Ermm... what?

Chris Hughes has been connected with so many famous women recently, it’s hard to keep up.

But things have now got a whole lot more complicated after he seemingly confirmed he was dating Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote – only for her to public deny the relationship a few minutes later.

It all started when Chris broke his silence over his love life, claiming to be enjoying some one-to-one time with the soap star beauty.

Gushing over 27-year-old Georgia, he told The Sun: ‘She is an absolutely stunning girl – she is a beautiful girl inside and out.’

Not stopping there, the reality star revealed she’d even met his parents, continuing: ‘We actually have a lot in common as well so it has been nice to have that resemblance with someone else.

‘I’ve been up north to see her and she’s been down south to see me. She met my mum and dad – you can’t avoid mum and dad.’

The 25-year-old then went on to reveal that the pair are taking their ‘romance’ slow due to the distance, as he added: ‘She lives up north and I live down south and although you think that may not be a difficult situation – it is.

‘We’re still talking and trying to make things work.’

Sounds cute, right? Well, we’re not about to buy our hats just yet as now former Corrie star Georgia has come out and said she’s completely single. Er.. what?

In a strongly-worded Twitter message, the actress wrote: ‘I am not dating anyone. At all. No one has ‘met my parents’ and i am well and truly single.’

In case that wasn’t clear enough, she then added: ‘I didn’t chose or want to be in the position i am in so i’m not going to look for something else. Please leave me be x’.

After Georgia publicly slammed the romance Chris then seemed to go back on his word tweeting…

Chris was previously rumoured to be dating Made In Chelsea star Emily Blackwell .

And it’s not been a good day for the Love Island lad, as ex girlfriend Olivia Attwood recently revealed she ‘never trusted him’ and even accused him of messaging other women during their relationship.

Eeek!

