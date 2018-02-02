Eeek! The Coronation Street star has not held back...

Georgia May Foote has faced a tough time recently after it was reported that she’d split with boyfriend of 18-months George Alsford.

If that wasn’t bad enough, her ex beau Sean Ward then seemed to throw some serious shade at the former Coronation Street star following her heartbreak.

Sean split with 26-year-old Georgia back in 2015 after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, before she moved on with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

And shortly after it was revealed Georgia had split with her latest boyfriend, Sean quipped on Twitter: ‘Karma is a patient b**ch,’ followed by a laughing face emoji. Err… ouch!

But following the seemingly harsh dig, now Georgia has gone on an epic Twitter rant, telling her followers they have ‘no idea what she’s been through’.

Starting her powerful message, the actress hit back: ‘Karma aint a b**ch to people who do nothing wrong. Guilt makes people do/say funny things doesn’t it.

‘I always have to keep my mouth shut and I’m the one who gets the sh*t say what u want cz i really dont care what u all think. I know everything about MY life.’

Not stopping there, the Corrie actress then went on to say she’s sick of ‘saving people’s backs’, continuing: ‘Being a woman is seriously sh*t.

‘Sick to death of being a good person and letting sh*t go to save other peoples backs’.

The brunette beauty then slammed: ‘Leave me alone to live MY LIFE. And do my JOB.’

Before finally adding: ‘You have no idea what i have ever been through. Why does my job entitle this right? Seriously please. I just want to get on with life.’ Eeeek!

And fans were quick to support her, as one replied: ‘Sending positive energy!! Some people are relentless!’

While another added: ‘Bless you stay strong you know the truth xx’.

The Twitter drama comes just days after a source told The Sun that Georgia has been left devastated by her break up.

‘They tried to make it work but called it quits after a series of arguments’, the insider revealed.

‘Georgia has been left devastated, as she really thought he was The One’.

Sending our love, Georgia!