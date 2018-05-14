We wish we looked this good with a hangover...

Georgia May Foote has always been a total stunner, but the Corrie actress stripped down to show off her incredible bikini body over the weekend and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

The bubbly brunette moaned that she was feeling ‘hungover’ in the candid snap, but you’d never have guessed.

Proving she’s a total natural beauty, Georgia posed without a scrap of make-up on her face and wrote: ‘I’d rather be nursing my hangover like this’ as she dipped her feet in a swimming pool.

Us too!

The 27-year-old then joked that she was craving a ‘double cheese burger with sweet and sour sauce’. Erm, where does she put it all?!

Fans said the newly single star looked ‘beyond gorgeous’ and ‘smoking hot’. Others even jokingly volunteered to deliver her a burger. Lolz.

Georgia’s smokin’ hot bikini snap comes just weeks after she was forced to deny she was dating Love Island hunk Chris Hughes.

Speculation about their ‘relationship’ grew when a source close to the pair revealed they were making things ‘official’ after spending time together.

‘Things started off as a few flirty likes here and there between the two of them before they started chatting privately,’ the insider said.

‘They’re now making things more official after spending a bit of time in each other’s company.

‘It’s early days, given they’re both fresh out of relationships, but they seem very keen on each other.’

But, when asked by comedian Chris Ramsay what was going on, Georgia jokingly told the him ‘I hate you’ for raising the topic before saying that ‘nothing’ happened.

‘He’s been recorded saying that he dated you,’ Chris persisted, prompting a flustered Georgia to reply: ‘Dating is when you go into a relationship. I don’t want a relationship right now.’

Despite playing down their ‘relationship,’ the former Strictly star did confirm they ‘met up’.

She split from long-term boyfriend George Alsford in January.

We don’t suppose you’ll be single for long, Georgia!