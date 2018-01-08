The Queen of the jungle is taking a stand!

Former Made In Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo won over the nation during her stint in last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

But, despite being hailed Queen of the jungle, Toff has faced some criticism from ‘cruel’ trolls over her skin.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Kem Cetinay sparks romance rumours as Scarlett Moffatt is spotted supporting his Dancing on Ice debut… and Amber Davies has reacted!

In a frank tweet the star wrote, ‘Just read some lovely comments about – how I should go and “buy some clearasil” and “I hope he likes girls with massive spots like Toff”’.

She added: ‘We need to be making each other feel confident not being cruel and unkind.’

Here, here Toff.

And, it’s safe to say the star has a lot of support from her fans and fellow celeb pals.

Former Queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt wrote, ‘Toff you are a beautiful soul! Inside and out! I’ve learnt that not everybody is kind, but don’t let their negativity bring you down. You are living the dream my lovely’.

While Celebs Go Dating guru Nadia Essex commented: ‘Omg that is disgraceful!!! You are beautiful inside and out and anyone who says otherwise is clearly a miserable so and so. Please don’t listen and don’t let the nasty words penetrate. We ALL think you are gorgeous. We ALL love you.’

And her fellow jungle contestant and Coronation Street‘s Jennie McAlpine added: ‘I love you Toff’.

Don’t we all!

Toff made her first appearance on This Morning on Monday’s episode, for her first stint at replacing resident presenter Rylan Clark Neal as he enjoys a well earned break.

Well, it’s safe to say that Toff is doing just wonderfully – and we think she looks AH-mazing, ignore the haters Toff!