The Made in Chelsea star talks jungle winners and her busy work schedule…

I’m A Celebrity 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo has been working non-stop since she was crowned queen of the jungle and with no sign of slowing down, we caught up with the Made In Chelsea star to find out if she’s jetting back out to Australia to take part in this year’s EXTRA Camp.

MORE: For all of the latest showbiz news

Speaking at the Barefoot Wine House of Sole, Toff told us, ‘I haven’t even thought about it – I definitely want to be there to crown the new winner so 100 per cent definitely do that. I want another girl to win of course – make it four in a row! I’d love that.’

Toff took the crown from 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt, and prior to the Gogglebox star winning, the crown belonged to former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

I’m A Celebrity doesn’t kick start until the autumn but until then, Toff is loving her new offices over at BBC Television Studios where ITV’s This Morning is being broadcast from, as Toff continues her 12 month stint as the show’s roving reporter.

Speaking about her new commute, Toff said, ‘I went on Tuesday for the first time – it’s really great. I love Shepherd’s Bush as well – it’s good [location] for me [living] in West London. It’s iconic being at the BBC studios. I’m really enjoying it. I’ve got it for the year, so it’s really good.’

And when she’s not on daytime TV, she’s been back filming with her Made in Chelsea castmates.

Toff tells us winning hasn’t turned her into a diva just yet, she says, ‘I still live on the Kings Road, I’m obviously still filming for the show, I’m filming our finale next week.’

Surely Toff has time for a summer break right? ‘I’m working so much I haven’t got any holiday’s planned. I need to plan something.’

If we were you we’d get an earlier flight out to Oz, take your jungle crown, put your feet up and make the most of it…