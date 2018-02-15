From I’m A Celebrity 2017 winner to showbiz reporter on This Morning, the MIC star spills her secrets…

Since she won I’m A Celebrity 2017, Georgia Toffolo has been inundated with work – primarily her current TV presenting gig with ITV’s This Morning.

The 23-year-old blonde beauty, who has been tasked with being a roving reporter, is set to head out to Hollywood to cover the Oscars for the show on March 4.

But it’s not easy going from reality TV star to star-studded journalist, but speaking exclusively to Now magazine at the launch of Horni Underwear at Mayfair’s Cuckoo Club, Toff revealed her secret…

The Made in Chelsea star spilled, ‘I adore Phil [Schofield] and Holly [Willoughby] they’re so sweet and so good at what they do. I’ve been watching them to try and copy what they’re doing – it’s so cool. I’m really enjoying it, it’s really fun stuff. My favourite moment was when I walked a pig down Fulham, it was really funny. The pig was nasty – it was biting me but it was quite funny and people loved it. I got loads of funny looks, everyone was like, ‘What on earth is going on’.

And another positive with mid-morning telly is that Toff can have a little bit of a lie in, she explained, ‘The mornings aren’t that early – we go on at 10 past 11 so I’m really lucky.’

And from eating bugs in the jungle, to taking a pig round Chelsea, there’s no limit to what Toff will do. She tells us, ‘I’m up for doing anything on the show. I’m going out to Los Angeles to cover the Oscars, which is amazing, so when they’re [show bosses are] like do something weird I don’t mind – I’ll do it.’

She added, ‘I’m way more nervous about doing the Oscars than the Jungle. I’m going to have to do a live link!’

But there’s one two people who might leave her speechless on the day, Toff reveals, ‘I’d be most star-struck to see Ryan Gosling or if I met Hugh Grant I’d be like, ‘oh sh*t!’ I’m not that bothered about Brad Pitt.’

And if like us you’re wondering what show stopping gown Toff will be wearing, she admits, ‘I haven’t sorted out my outfit yet, I’ve been so busy but I will sort it out. I’ll choose the dress.’

We can’t wait to see what she’s wearing…