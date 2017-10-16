The Ps I Love You star was reportedly run off the road

Hollywood actor, Gerard Butler has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a motorbike crash.

The PS I Love You star was riding his motorbike through LA when a car reportedly cut him up, causing him to get run off the road.

American news site, TMZ reported that an onlooker called 911 straight away and paramedics headed to the scene.

A source told the publication: ‘Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.’

Fans rushed to Twitter to reach out to the star, with one writing: ‘How are you just heard about your accident, hope your fine?’

‘Just heard about your accident. Get well soon x,’ another said.

While a third added: ‘Heard you were in a motor cycle accident? I pray your ok much love Gerard’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Thankfully, it looks like there’s no lasting damage, as the insider added: ‘Lucky for him no broken bones just cuts and bruises.’ Phew!

It comes after Gerard has been out and about recently promoting his new movie, Geostorm ahead of its release later this week.

And the 47-year-old looked totally unrecognisable when he stepped out this month, still in character complete with a rather long hair-do and a HUGE beard.

In the film, Gerard plays a former space station commander and the movie is all about how he tries to save the world after a network of satellites start to attack Earth. Sounds exciting, right?

And discussing getting into character, the star told Live! with Kelly and Ryan: ‘Every two weeks I’m trimming it to look like the character.

‘[Now] I let it grow and I got caveman, then I got ape… the last one that I got was basically Wolverine! And I’m sticking with that. That’s a huge compliment!’

Well, the film sounds great and we hope Gerard is okay!