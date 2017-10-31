Geri Horner emotionally opens up about ‘tough’ IVF struggle to conceive in her 40s

The Spice Girls star has got very honest about motherhood

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has opened up about her difficult secret struggle to conceive in her 40s and how she almost gave up on the hope of ever giving birth to a second baby.

Chatting in an new interview with Red Magazine, the popstar formerly known as ‘Ginger Spice’ has spoken candidly about her ‘natural biological longing’ for another baby, and how failed rounds of IVF almost forced her to accept defeat.

Geri and her husband Christian Horner, who is a Formula One racing boss, got married in a lavish ceremony in 2015. They tried for a baby for over a year after their wedding before Geri conceived naturally in 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son called Monty, in January 2017. The proud mum calls her baby boy a ‘blessing’.

Sometimes , I've just got to pause -take a minute to say thank you. #thankyou #blessed 😌 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

However the mum-of-two, who has a daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship, had all but given up conceiving after she tried IVF and it didn’t work.

‘I wanted another baby and I’d tried an assisted route and it didn’t work,’ Geri confessed.

‘I feel for any woman who has that natural biological longing, it’s tough. I’d got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter, and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally.’

Geri also revealed that her daughter Bluebell, who is now 11-years-old, loves being an older sister and adores her baby brother. ‘Bluebell is sweet with him&,’ Geri said: ‘Helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram.’

Thank you for all your lovely comments I've had such a great time @thismorning 😄 #modernfamily A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

Despite her struggles to conceive and the fact that she only gave birth to baby Monty at the beginning of this year, Geri has suggested that she and her husband may try for a second baby together. Back in August the 45-year-old mentioned that there might be ‘room for one more’ before her family is complete.