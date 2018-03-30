PLEASE get back together, ladies!

Weeks after they sent the world into meltdown with a mini reunion, Geri Horner has got Spice Girls fans excited all over again with a very nostalgic throwback.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap from their early days in the band, showing five very fresh-faced Spice Girls beaming at the camera – yes, even Posh!

Ginger captioned it: ‘Fun times. Awh.’ Unsurprisingly, the photo got her followers, and us, very excited.

One fan gushed: ‘You influenced a whole generation of girls to be themselves, be proud of who we are, but also to inspire and believe we could be anything we wanted. Those were the days!’

Another said: ‘This brings tears of joy to my eyes! You brought too much happiness to my life!’

While a third begged: ‘Reunite, do a tour again please! We miss the Spice Girls. Girl Power!’

It comes after Victoria Beckham broke hearts all over the world and insisted their recent catch up wasn’t to discuss a reunion tour, as fans first thought.

Victoria told Vogue: ‘I’m not going on tour, the girls aren’t going on tour. It was so great to see the girls. It was such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them al individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.’

However Vic, 43, left us all with a smidgen of hope when she added that the five of them had been ‘brainstorming’ new ideas.

Now that we can live with!