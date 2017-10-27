We didn't expect this...

We know Gillian McKeith for a few reasons – putting people through their paces on You Are What You Eat, being the Queen of nutrition and of course, THAT ‘fainting’ moment on I’m A Celeb.

But while we’re used to watching the presenter inspect strangers’ poo on the telly, it turns out this star is actually VERY glamorous behind her icy exterior as she stepped on the red carpet looking drastically different this week.

Yup, heading to the premiere of Rise of The Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story in London’s Leicester Square, Gillian grabbed the attention of the crowd in a teeny leotard underneath a bold, cobweb-style dress.

The dramatic floor-length, grey robe also featured embroidered pink flowers on the chest which Gillian teamed with some sparkly black heels and a curly, up-do.

And the 58-year-old was keen to show off her incred figure as she repeatedly threw back her open-front frock to give a flash of her pins. How amazing is THIS?

It wasn’t just Gillian rocking the sassy ensemble as her 17-year-old daughter,– who she shares with husband– matched her mum in a similar two-piece.

Afton’s outfit included a crop top, floor-length trousers with the same embroidery as her mum’s dress, while her hair was twisted on top of her head in a plait.

And if you were wondering where you could snap yourself up one of these unusual outfits, it turns out they’re actually made out of glue. Yes, really!

Mum-of-two Gillian Tweeted on Thursday evening that her incred dress was created entirely out of glue by young artist, Alisa Vaseghi.

Incredible.