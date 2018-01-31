The actor played Noah Puckerman on the hit show

Former Glee actor Mark Salling has died at the age of 35.

The star – who was best known for playing Noah Puckerman on the popular E4 show – was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

His lawyer said in a statement: ‘I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.

‘He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.’

Although the cause of his death hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources in the US claim the actor committed suicide.

And following the shock news, his co star Jane Lynch – who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the show – has made a statement, simply saying: ‘It’s sad. Very tragic’.

The 57-year-old also retweeted a powerful message from Glee vocal arranger Tim Davis which read: ‘Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes.

‘I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain. This was their son. If you’re without sin, feel free to cast stones.’

Matthew Morrison – who played glee club director Mr. Schuester alongside Mark – also shared a photo of the pair of them as well as late co-star Cory Monteith.

Mark had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography for which he was expected to face between four to seven years behind bars.

The star was initially arrested at his home on December 29th 2015 after police were reportedly tipped off by one of his ex-girlfriends.

The LAPD seized his laptop, a hard drive and a USB memory stick that allegedly contained 50,000 of indecent images and videos depicting child porn.

Lieutenant Andrea Grossman, commander of the LAPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said at the time: ‘It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, if you hurt a child you will be held accountable.

‘These images are more than photographs, they are child abuse.’

She added: ‘Young victims are harmed every time an image is generated, every time it is distributed and every time it is viewed.’

After pleading guilty on October 4 Mark reportedly agreed to compensate the children in the photos with $50,000 each and enter a treatment program as part of his plea deal.