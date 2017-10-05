Mark Salling was arrested in 2015

Former Glee star, Mark Salling could face up to seven years in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography.

The 35-year-old was arrested back in 2015 after police found 50,000 ‘sexually charged’ images on his computer but he was later released on $20,000 bail.

According to TMZ, the actor was initially facing 20 years jail time, but now prosecutors are now looking at a sentence of between four and seven years, with 20 years of supervised release.

The star – who played bad-boy Noah Puckerman in the hit show for five years – was initially arrested at his home on December 29th 2015 after police were reportedly tipped off by one of his ex-girlfriends.

The LAPD seized his laptop, a hard drive and a USB memory stick that allegedly contained thousands of indecent images and videos depicting child porn.

Lieutenant Andrea Grossman, commander of the LAPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said at the time: ‘It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, if you hurt a child you will be held accountable.

‘These images are more than photographs, they are child abuse.’

She added: ‘Young victims are harmed every time an image is generated, every time it is distributed and every time it is viewed.’

After pleading guilty on Wednesday (October 4) Mark has reportedly agreed to compensate the children in the photos with $50,000 each and also has to register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program as part of his plea deal.

The actor was previously sued by his ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Gorzela for sexual battery after she claimed Mark forced her to have unprotected sex with him and then later, allegedly pushed her to the ground.

The pair settled the case for a reported $2.7 million after Mark admitted to causing her to fall and injure herself.