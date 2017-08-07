We didn't see this coming...

There’s not many times the British public are on the side of controversial Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan.

But in an unexpected turn of events, viewers have now been pleading the telly star to return from holiday after branding GMB stand-in Jeremy Kyle ‘loud and annoying’.

Fifty-two-year-old Jeremy – known for revealing the results of DNA tests and lie detectors on fiery ITV telly series The Jeremy Kyle show – joined Kate Garraway in the anchor seat to open the breakfast news bulletin at 6am.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

But while the dad-of-four quickly got stuck into his new role and seemed to be enjoying his first day chatting about cheerleading and debating Brexit’s ‘divorce bill’ – fans of the ITV breakfast show weren’t exactly impressed.

‘Jeremy Kyle on #goodmorningbritain URGH he makes Piers Morgan seem bearable,’ one viewer blasted.

More: Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard turns hero when his date night has an unusual ending…

Another said: ‘Jeremy Kyle is the same on #gmb as he is on #jeremykyle Loud and sodding annoying.’

A third agreed: ‘@GMB seriously Jeremy Kyle, BBC it is then #bringback Piers.’

While a fourth added: ‘Jeremy Kyle is a Poundland Morgan. @piersmorgan is the best.’

And it looks like a lot of people agreed…

Although it wasn’t all bad news for Jezza as some viewers saw a funnier side and made comparisons to his own talk show, with one fan joking: ‘Waiting for Jeremy Kyle to bust out those DNA results.’

Another then added: ‘Surely, if Jeremy Kyle is presenting Good Morning Britain then we need Graham and the aftercare team as well.’

Jeremy is one of a few presenters to step in for Piers and Susanna while they take their annual summer break with other including Richard Madeley and This Morning favourite Eamonn Holmes.

Although we’re pretty neither of them will cause as much of a stir on Twitter as Jeremy…