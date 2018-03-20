Police were called to George's family home in the incident

Gogglebox star George Gilbey has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and smashing up their home.

Police were called to the couple’s home in Twickenham on Friday after George, 34, reportedly rowed with Gemma, who is the mother of his young daughter Amelie.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Who are Gogglebox’s welsh couple Dave and Shirley? Everything you need to know…

George was arrested the following day and taken in to Kingston police station for questioning. He was charged with one offence of assault by beating and one offence of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

The dad-of-one is expected to appear in court to face the charges later this month.

According to The Sun George has now left the home he shared with Gemma and Amelie and moved back in with his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

George got together with Gemma in 2015 after they met at Ascot, shortly after he’d appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

At the time he said: ‘I met a lot of superficial girls when I came out of the CBB house. It was terrible. But Gemma was so genuine.’

They welcomed daughter Amelie together in the summer of 2016.

The TV star had previously been linked to Stephanie Pratt and Edele Lynch during his time on CBB but nothing came of those romances.

George recently seemed to hint that he’s no longer living with Gemma when he replied to a Twitter fan who’d spotted him in Twickenham: ‘Yes mate. My daughter lives here!’

The Essex boy first found fame in 2013 when he joined the cast of Gogglebox with Linda and Pete, but the family were forced to leave the show when George appeared on CBB.

They eventually returned to the popular Channel 4 series in 2016 and have been regulars on the sofa ever since.