Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt ‘rekindles romance’ with ex Luke Crodden four months after shock split

And Luke has even moved back into her London home...

They may have only split up in February, but it looks like Scarlett Moffatt and her ex-boyfriend Luke Crodden could be giving things another shot already.

Yup, after calling things a day two months after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle back in February, the Gogglebox star is reportedly getting cosy with her former boyfriend again.

And has even moved him into her new London home!

‘Scarlett and Luke are giving it another go,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work.

‘The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke.’

But now that the I’m A Celeb winner has established her career it seems like the pair are back on track, as the source added: ‘Now that Scarlett is more settled, she and Luke have been seeing a lot more of each other and have decided to make it official.’ Aww!

