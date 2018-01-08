Golden Globes 2018: Eva Longoria shows off her ADORABLE baby bump for the first time on the red carpet

WOW! She looks incredible...

Eva Longoria made her first red carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Walking the red carpet alongside Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd, Eva held one hand on her blossoming bump as she posed for photographs.

Of course the mum-to-be was dressed in black, opting for a floor-length gown, as per the dress code.

A proud supporter of the #TIMESUP movement, the Desperate Housewives star joined the protest against sexual harassment in the workplace.

‘This is not a moment, it’s a movement,’ she said on the red carpet. ‘Tonight is just one small part of that.’

Since its launch, Time’s Up has reportedly raised more than $16 million for a legal defence fund, which is set to help people who have experienced workplace harassment. Incredible.

Eva and her husband José Antonio ‘Pepe’ Bastón tied the knot in May 2016 in a stunning ceremony in Mexico, with the actress choosing a custom gown designed by close friend Victoria Beckham for the big day – a gesture which she said was ‘so special’.

The loved-up pair expect to welcome their first child together this year.

A rep for the actress confirmed the exciting news to People back in December, revealing that she is four months along with a baby boy. Amazing.

Taken from our sister site LOOK. Words by Laura Jane Turner.