Congrats, Laura!

Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin has given birth to a baby girl, one month earlier than planned.

Telly hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announced the weather woman’s happy news live on the show, before revealing she had been given the same name as another presenter of the ITV programme.

‘We are starting with some very happy news today. You may have noticed that Laura, our weather goddess, hasn’t been around this summer,’ Piers told viewers.

‘We are really pleased to say she has given birth to a little baby girl.’

And it looks like Laura has been taking some name inspiration very close to home as Susanna then chimed in: ‘Fantastic news and she has called her baby Charlotte!’

We’re sure fellow GMB presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star, Charlotte Hawkins will be VERY honoured!

Piers then teased: ‘It was always going to be either Susanna or Charlotte. And she went the right way I think.’

Unfortunately it looks like new mum Charlotte and her husband Dean Brown faced a few difficulties as Susanna said: ‘Little Charlotte came a little earlier than planned and she is being very well looked after in hospital.

‘Laura and Dean with her every day and she is growing in strength every day. Laura describes her as beautiful.’

Piers added: ‘All our best to Laura and Dean and little baby Charlotte.

‘It’s been a tricky few months but good luck to all of you.’ Aww.

Laura announced her pregnancy on GMB earlier this year, and went on to confirm that she’s now a mum on Twitter on Wednesday.

The telly star told her 77k followers: ‘I’m proud to announce I’m a mummy-My beautiful baby arrived over the summer (much earlier than planned) a gorgeous girl called Charlotte.’

And fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the 35-year-old with one replying: ‘Congratulations Laura, good health and happiness to you all’, and another adding: ‘Congratulations Laura. Welcome to the world baby Charlotte’.

Great news, Laura and Dean!