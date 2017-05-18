Should Richard Arnold have posed this question?

Good Morning Britain viewers endured a pretty cringey moment on Thursday’s show when Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini appeared for a live interview…

The Frenchman was chatting to presenter Richard Arnold in Cannes about his new pop-up restaurant for the Film Festival when Richard cheekily brought Chezza into the conversation.

Cheryl escapes awkward Cannes encounter with Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

‘For me its the first time I’ve met you, and we know you through the tabloid headlines of course and because of Cheryl – who I know very well indeed,’ Richard said to JB as they sat beside a pool.

‘Are you in a good place now?’

JB, 36, avoided mentioning his former wife in his response and focused on the eatery instead.

‘Yeah I couldn’t be more happier,’ he replied. ‘[The restaurant is] my new venture, it started last night and it went very well, we have a good week ahead.’

Richard was undeterred though and persisted with asking about Cheryl, who welcomed baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March.

‘Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?’ the GMB host asked.

There was a pretty awkward pause before JB answered back – and totally dodged the question in the process.

‘Well you know what, it’s the festival, I think we should focus on that and making it the best possible,’ the businessman explained.

‘It’s the first time with my venture here and I just want to make this count.’

The tense moment didn’t go unnoticed by presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard when Richard threw back to the studio, with Susanna cringing before saying: ‘Hashtag awks!’

Many viewers of the show weren’t amused though and SLAMMED Richard for asking JB about his ex-wife, who he wed in 2014 following a whirlwind three-month romance before they divorced last year.

‘Very disrespectful to @CherylOfficial & a question that should not have even been asked it’s not relevant to him. Shame on you,’ one Twitter user wrote, whilst another wrote: ‘Out of line asking about Cheryl – disappointed with you Richard’

A fellow watcher added: ‘Bit mean putting him on spot about his ex wife’

Another simply remarked: ‘The question about Cheryl #awkward’

Awks indeed! Let’s hope Cheryl wasn’t watching…