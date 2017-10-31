Well this is awkward...

Prue Leith is thought to have accidentally confirmed the winner of the Great British Bake Off 2017.

Channel 4 star Prue, who has appeared on this year’s show for the first time alongside veteran judge Paul Hollywood, sent a message of congratulations to the triumphant contestant on her Twitter account, which many fans believe confirmed their victory, hours before the show is due to air.

‘No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win,’ Prue wrote, before saying ‘Bravo’ to the person who came out on top.

Of course, the tweet was swiftly taken down, and as staunch Bake Off fans, we’re committed to staying a spoiler-free zone. However, it was too late for some, and so the tweet has still been met with backlash from many viewers who feel the final has been ‘ruined’ for them.

‘Thanks for ruining tonight’s final 🙁,’ one wrote on the social media site, followed by another who agreed: ‘Mary would never of made such a gaffe 🙈🙄 #gbbo ruined’.

‘Thats great thanks for spoiling it for everyone 🙄,’ a third disgruntled audience member wrote.

Others have gone as far as to joke that a former Bake Off judge may have somehow got access to Prue’s account a few hours early…

Addressing the tweet directly, Prue told the Press Association that she was ‘in too much of a state to talk about’ the slip up, but has since posted a message of apology.

‘I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO,’ she said.

(And if you really, REALLY want to know who wins ahead of tonight’s finale? A quick peek at Twitter will still do the trick…)

