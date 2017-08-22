New Great British Bake Off contestants revealed – and THIS one is already being tipped as the winner

Introducing the latest bunch of baking hopefuls...

After a long year of channel hopping, controversial line-up changes and WAY too much drama for a show about afternoon tea, we are more than ready for the shiny new series of The Great British Bake Off.

But with just a week to go until the nation’s favourite cake-making programme returns to it’s new home at Channel 4 – now the FULL list of contestants has been released.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

And it looks like an absolute corker…

Yup, we may have lost our beloved GBBO veteran Mary Berry as well as double act Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins – but we think the 12-strong batch of hopefuls makes up for it.

More: New Great British Bake Off first trailer released by Channel 4 and fans are NOT happy

The exciting line-up features a trainee stunt-woman, a health and safety inspector who dabbles in yoga as well as a handsome architect.

But despite only a small amount of information being released about each of the new baking hopefuls, there’s already one lady who fans of the show are tipping to win.

Introducing 71-year-old retiree – and the eldest amateur baker to be featured in the series EVER – Flo, who loves baking just as much as she loves ‘boogieing with friends’.

And Twitter users are already showing their support for the factory worker, with one even comparing Flo to GBBO icon Val Stones!

Side note: Remember Val? She used to sing to her cakes and dance around the kitchen like an absolute legend.

Anyway, the Internet is VERY excited about the prospect of Flo becoming the next GBBO internet sensation…

Other baking enthusiasts include Tom, a 29-year-old from Edinburgh who’s a keen horse rider when he’s not making shortbread, and 19-year-old student Liam or ‘Cake Boy’ as his university pals know him.

All the contestants will be joining new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as Prue Leith and the OG of GBBO, Paul Hollywood when the popular series returns to our telly screens on Tuesday 29th August at 8pm.

Check out the full line up of bakers in the gallery below!