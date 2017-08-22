New Great British Bake Off contestants revealed – and THIS one is already being tipped as the winner

Introducing the latest bunch of baking hopefuls...
After a long year of channel hopping, controversial line-up changes and WAY too much drama for a show about afternoon tea, we are more than ready for the shiny new series of The Great British Bake Off.
But with just a week to go until the nation’s favourite cake-making programme returns to it’s new home at Channel 4 – now the FULL list of contestants has been released.
And it looks like an absolute corker…
Yup, we may have lost our beloved GBBO veteran Mary Berry as well as double act Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins – but we think the 12-strong batch of hopefuls makes up for it.
The exciting line-up features a trainee stunt-woman, a health and safety inspector who dabbles in yoga as well as a handsome architect.
But despite only a small amount of information being released about each of the new baking hopefuls, there’s already one lady who fans of the show are tipping to win.
Introducing 71-year-old retiree – and the eldest amateur baker to be featured in the series EVER – Flo, who loves baking just as much as she loves ‘boogieing with friends’.
And Twitter users are already showing their support for the factory worker, with one even comparing Flo to GBBO icon Val Stones!
Side note: Remember Val? She used to sing to her cakes and dance around the kitchen like an absolute legend.
Anyway, the Internet is VERY excited about the prospect of Flo becoming the next GBBO internet sensation…
Other baking enthusiasts include Tom, a 29-year-old from Edinburgh who’s a keen horse rider when he’s not making shortbread, and 19-year-old student Liam or ‘Cake Boy’ as his university pals know him.
All the contestants will be joining new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as Prue Leith and the OG of GBBO, Paul Hollywood when the popular series returns to our telly screens on Tuesday 29th August at 8pm.
Check out the full line up of bakers in the gallery below!
The Great British Bake Off: Liam
Hackney-born Liam, 19, has been baking for four years and is fondly known as the ‘Cake Boy’ amongst his university friends.
He believes that baking is a universal language that can bring people together from all walks of life, and he wants to make it acceptable amongst his peers and the younger generation.
The Great British Bake Off: James
Essex-born James describes himself as a bald, baking banker – but his friends say he looks more like a bank robber than a banker.
The 46-year-old was taught to bake by his father more than 40 years ago and grows his own fruit and vegetables to incorporate into his recipes.
The Great British Bake Off: Flo
Flo was one of 11 children and was raised in Huyton, Liverpool. She met her late husband Richard when she was 21 years old and working at a sausage factory.
Following Richard’s death two years ago, the 71-year-old’s son Stephen encouraged her to take up baking.
The Great British Bake Off: Peter
Born in Brixton originally, 52-year-old IT programme manager Peter had a well-travelled youth.
He lived in Nigeria from the age of seven and moved back to the United Kingdom when he was 24. He has a wife, Tito and two children – Temi and Toni.
The Great British Bake Off: Sophie
A former Officer in the Royal Artillery, 33-year-old Sophie didn’t discover her talent for baking until she volunteered to make a friend’s birthday cake.
The psychology graduate lives in Surrey with her boyfriend and a cat named Loki. Sophie enjoys track cycling, rowing, teaching military boot camps and is also training to be a stuntwoman.
The Great British Bake Off: Stacey
Former school teacher Stacey has fond memories of helping her grandmother make bread and butter pudding when she was a little girl, but it was during university that she really started to bake seriously.
The 42-year-old likes to incorporate her Jewish heritage into her baking, with a traditional homemade Challah with every Friday night dinner.
The Great British Bake Off: Steven
Despite having a background in marketing, 34-year-old Steven’s heart lies in the kitchen.
His mum, Judi, has been his cooking mentor. He cooks and bakes all of his own food and has lost an impressive five stone thanks to his own home-cooking.
The Great British Bake Off: Yan
Hong Kong-born Yan, 46, moved to the UK with her family when she was two.
She started to bake seriously 10 years ago when she found herself in between 24 hour shifts, working as a molecular biologist for the NHS. Yan now lives in north London with her wife, Marian and cat Kacey.
The Great British Bake Off: Tom
Architect Tom, 29, lives in Edinburgh with his partner David, where he can often be found making fresh shortbread for family and friends.
Baking has always been a huge part of family life for Tom and his siblings, who were taught to bake by their mother, a home economics teacher.
