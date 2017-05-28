The mum-to-be is seriously glowing!

Pregnant Ferne McCann has given fans a first glimpse of her bare bump and it’s coming on a treat!

The former TOWIE star – who confirmed one month ago that she’s expecting a baby by ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – showed off her growing tum in a colourful orange crop top and matching shorts on Saturday after enjoying quality time with Billie Faiers and her fiancé Greg Shepherd.

This might be the last time we see Ferne, 26, wearing anything like this though as she admits she might soon have to adapt her wardrobe to her changing body…

Tangerine Dream 🍊. _________________________ I don't think I'll be able to wear this kind of outfit for much longer 🙊 Lil bump is growing fast 😌💙💗👶🏼 thank you for a lovely day @billiefaiersofficial @gregory_shep ☀️🍴😎 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on May 27, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

‘Tangerine Dream,’ the mum-to-be captioned the photo. ‘I don’t think I’ll be able to wear this kind of outfit for much longer 🙊

‘Lil bump is growing fast 😌💙💗👶🏼 thank you for a lovely day @billiefaiersofficial @gregory_shep ☀️🍴😎’

Awww. Ferne’s small bump can be seen poking through the gap between her top and shorts in the picture and fans think she’s seriously glowing.

‘Awwww cute .. you look bloody blooming my love,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Your little bump is so neat @fernemccann! You really look like you’re glowing 👌 You and Babba look gorgeous’

A fellow admirer said: ‘Little bump looks perfect and you’ll be a perfect mummy 😘 Xx @fernemccann’

Ferne had earlier showed off her curly hairstyle and revealed she was planning to enjoy the nice weather.

‘Ready for some sun ☀️😎 @carl_cunard,’ the expectant star captioned a photo with a male friend.

Ready for some sun ☀️😎 @carl_cunard A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on May 27, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The TV star went through a stressful time during the first stages of her pregnancy, having discovered she was expecting just weeks before Arthur was arrested in connection with an acid attack at a London club in April that left 20 people injured.

Arthur, 24, was charged with 15 offences including wounding with intent and throwing corrosive fluid on a person. He will enter a plea on 13 June and is set to stand trial on 9 October.

Since this unfolded Ferne has spoken of how she’s staying positive for the sake of her baby and is ready to become a single mum.

Pregnancy certainly suits you if you ask us, Ferne.