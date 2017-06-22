Photoshopped or not? It’s got everyone talking…

PERRIE EDWARDS is having the time of her life right now – currently holidaying in St. Lucia with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we cannot stop swooning over her dreamy Instagram pics.

So far we’ve seen posts of Perrie riding a horse in the turquoise sea, her and Alex about to go on an a buggy ride and Perrie sunbathing on a boat, talk about fomo! But one snap in particular has got her Instagram followers talking, a lot…

My boy got views 👀 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Sitting on a sea swing in the tropical surroundings Perrie appears to have a rather noticeable derrière, more noticeable than usual, no?! This of course has sent her fans into a frenzy and some are speculating whether she has photoshopped the image to make her bum appear larger. Would Perrie do a thing like that?

Some think so… fans were quick to comment on the photo that Perrie uploaded with the cheeky caption; ‘My boy got views’ slamming the Little Mix star for changing the image. One fan wrote;

‘How did you grow an ass in 2 seconds for this photo teach me your ways girl’ whilst another added; ‘Creepy butt, so unrealistic! Look around her butt it’s kinda distorted and blurry unlike her previous posts. Damn gurl’

But The Mixers have always got Perrie’s back, her followers hit back at the photoshopping rumours, putting her larger bun down to the way she’s sitting;

‘her ass is already a nice size… sitting down and arching your back makes it looks bigger lol. It’s not Photoshop. It’s just her knowing how to pose right.’ And another followed up with; ‘You guys it looks bigger than usual because she sitting duh… I love her’

The juries out, what do you thing? Has Perrie been editing her snaps or is it just the pose? It looks like she’s having the best holiday whatever the answer is!