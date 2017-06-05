Is the actress expecting her third child?

Halle Berry has spoken out after sparking rumours that she could be pregnant at the age of 50 by showing off what looked very much like a ‘bump’.

The actress smiled as she modelled a clinging sequinned dress and happily posed with her hands on her stomach whilst attending the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Halle’s seemingly prominent tum was all the more noticeable when she was photographed from the side.

The Oscar-winning star was wearing a matching jacket with her frock but didn’t use it to cover up and seemed proud to showcase her belly.

Now though Halle has DENIED that she’s expecting, with her rep telling Us Weekly: ‘It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant.’

It comes hours after fans speculated about the photos of Halle on social media.

‘Wait, Halle Berry Is Pregnant Again?!?’ one Twitter user asked. Another wrote: ‘Halle Berry looks glowing’

Meanwhile one Tweeted: ‘halle berry needs to just go ahead and announce shes pregnant today..im shocked. Who is the daddy…like for real’

Halle is already mum to daughter Nahla, 9, from a relationship with Gabriel Aubry as well as son Maceo, 3, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

The X-Men star previously spoke in 2014 of how shocked she was to find out she was pregnant at 47 with Maceo, having believed she was no longer in the baby-making game.

‘They call it a geriatric pregnancy,’ she told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show.

‘I was, you know, on my way … this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda premenopausal so to have this happen was a huge [shock].

‘I mean, I didn’t think it was possible to have another baby … So, I’ve learned never to say never.’

Halle hasn’t referenced the rumours on social media and has kept everyone guessing about her love life too by posting a snap of herself modelling a T-shirt reading ‘No more boyfriends’ just over a week ago.

Summer's coming… let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Fans earlier jumped to conclusions about the pregnancy rumours and inundated the mum-of-two with congratulatory messages on her most recent Instagram post.

The fact that Halle isn’t pregnant means she won’t be following in the footsteps of Janet Jackson, who revealed she was pregnant at 50 last year and welcomed her son Eissa in January.