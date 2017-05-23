The blast at Ariana's show on Monday night has left 22 people dead

Celebrities have been showing their support for the victims of the devastating attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night which has left 22 people dead.

The blast happened at the end of the performance at Manchester Arena and is being treated as a suspected terror attack. More than 50 people have been injured.

Ariana, 23, had only just left the stage when the explosion happened and spoke of her utter devastation at the attack a few hours later by Tweeting: ‘broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.’

Many stars from across the showbiz world have since expressed their condolences on social media after the utterly horrific incident.

One Direction star Niall Horan wrote: ‘Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team’

Harry Styles added: ‘I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H’

Michelle Keegan Tweeted: ‘Horrendous news to wake upto… My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected by this terrible tragedy… I’m in shock. #Manchester’

Meanwhile Charlotte Crosby summed up the frustration many of us feel by posting: ‘Woke up to terrible news about Manchester! WHY IS THIS HAPPENING ALL THE TIME . I pray for every1 who was involved or effected.’

TOWIE star Mario Falcone Tweeted: ‘What a horrible world we live in.. heart goes out yo those in Manchester..’

Jeff Brazier also spoke of his horror at the fact that the attack happened at a show where the audience was likely to feature many children.

‘Oh my god. #ManchesterArena A suicide bomber?!! At a concert full of teenage kids?!! How? Why?!’ the dad-of-two wrote.

Other tributes have continued to pour in following the heartbreaking incident.

Many young people caught up in the incident are still missing and loved ones have been using social media in an attempt to trace them. Celebrity accounts including Little Mix have helped to spread the word by reTweeting messages of those looking.

Meanwhile James Corden shared some moving words paying tribute to the people of Manchester after filming his Late Late Show.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrific attack.