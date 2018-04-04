Little Harper has her very own glam squad

David and Victoria Beckham‘s daughter Harper Beckham is definitely taking after her parents in the creativity stakes.

Not only is she constantly wearing mega chic outfits like THIS…

But, just like her Spice Girls mum, the six-year-old loves to belt out a tune and is also a dab hand when it comes to making adorable pieces of artwork for her family. AW!

It looks like little Harper has been taking even more tips from her A-List mum and dad as she’s now got her very own glam squad.

Well, not quite, but the youngest Beckham HAS been treated to a pampering session with nail artist to the rich and famous Tom Bachik this week.

And with megastar clients on his list like Kim Kardashian, Selina Gomez and even J-Lo (to name a few), we’re just a little bit jealous…

Posting a candid snapshot of Harper getting her nails painted on Instagram, 43-year-old Vic wrote: ‘Nails like Mummy x’, as her six-year-old can be seen looking adorable in a white summer dress and pony tail.

Meanwhile, Harper has been enjoying her Easter break and made her fashion mogul mum the CUTEST handmade card over the weekend.

Showing off her daughter’s handy work, mum-of-four Victoria – who also shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, with hubby David – posted a of the colourful card with a pink flamingo on the front and the word mummy.

