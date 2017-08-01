This 1D star is loved up...

One Direction star, turned actor Harry Styles has dated a string of beautiful ladies in the past.

And now it looks like the Sign of the Times singer could be off the market once more.

Harry is said to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe.

A source has told The Sun that: ‘Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy.’

The Dunkirk actor is even said to be ‘besotted’ by the blonde beauty.

27-year-old Camille is a French-American model and actress, and the pair were spotted at a gig last week.

And Harry’s friend Nick Grimshaw nearly spilled the beans on the singer’s budding romance.

In a recent interview, the singer was hooked up to a heart monitor and was shown a picture of Camille, to which he replied: ‘I don’t know her. I’m sure she’s a wonderful person. I hate you all so much.’

And it seems as though Harry clearly has a thing for VS Angels as he was rumoured to have also dated, Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold.

23-year-old Harry split from previous flame, food blogger Tess Ward after reports that the singer wanted to focus on his career.

But Tess had nothing but praise for the singer, with a source reporting: ‘She loves Harry, finds him wildly attractive and loves all the attention their relationship has brought her. Her brand is all about visibility and suddenly her followers have rocketed in a way she could never have foreseen.’

Well, we wish this singer all the best with his budding romance.

Watch this space!