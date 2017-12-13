Harry to the rescue!

Harry Styles was forced to step in for James Corden after the TV star became a dad again, just half an hour before his talk show aired.

‘This is very exciting,’ Harry told the audience. ‘About half an hour ago James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl. Congratulations.’

He continued: ‘In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James – mainly because James looks like a giant baby.

‘I want you to know that I, of course, realise this is James’ show and this is a one-time only, one-time thing.’

Before joking: ‘Unless CBS likes what they see’.

James’ wife Julia Carey had the couple’s third little one, a girl, who joined son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three.

The actor later tweeted the exciting news, telling his followers: ‘Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling.

‘Thank you Harry for stepping into host the show at two and a half hours notice.’

And fans couldn’t wait to congratulate him, as one wrote: ‘OMG CONGRATULATIONS JAMES’.

And another said: ‘Congratulations mate!-that’s one amazing Christmas present for you both @ JKCorden’.

Ben Winston, producer of The Late Late Show – which is famous for the hilarious Carpool Karaoke – told his own followers that it had been a ‘crazy day’.

‘Our wonderful host James Corden had his baby today with a half hour to go before the show!,’ he revealed.

‘Congrats to the Cordens. And thanks to the incredible Harry Styles for stepping in literally at the last minute. What a performance with no prep!’

Congrats again, James! We can’t wait to meet the little one.